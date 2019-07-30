Australia's S&P/ASX200 index trades a new all-time highs

High takes out the 2008 high at 6851.50

The S&P/ASX index is trading up 44 points at 6870.60, and in the process has extended above the November 2007 all-time high price of 6851.50. A new all time high for the index.









Pop the champagne corks. The gains come on the back of recent tax in rate cuts.





The index is up 21.62% on the year. The CSI300 is up 28.02% on the year, while the Shenzhen composite index is up 24.22%.







The NASDAQ index in the US is up about 25% and the S&P 500 is up 20.5%.







I don't know....It is hard to fathom these gains