Broader indices (and now the Dow as well) turn positive

Dow industrial average now up too

The broader S&P and NASDAQ index have turned positive on the day. The Dow has just moved positive as well.





In Republicans have offered the Democrats a path to pass a debt limit extension into December (and not filibuster).





A snapshot of the markets currently shows



The NASDAQ leads the way with a gain of 46 points or 0.32% 14479.54. At the low the NASDAQ was down -1.21%

The S&P index is up 6.2 points or 0.14% 4351.92. At the low the S&P was down -1.28%

The Dow is up 17 points or 0.05% 34331.85. At the low the Dow industrial average was down -1.34%

The NASDAQ index remains below its 100 day moving average at the 14531 area. A move above that level would increase the bullish bias.







For the S&P index it is also looking to test its 100 day moving average at 4354 area.









