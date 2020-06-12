Cable nears 1.25 in second day of heavy selling

Technical Analysis

Author: Adam Button | gbp

The selling hasn't stopped for hours

The selling hasn't stopped for hours
There has been a relentless drive to sell the pound since New York traders began to arrive. There was a solid bounce to 1.2650 from 1.2550 in early European trade but the selling has been relentless since.

The 1.2500 level held in a big reversal on June 3 so it's not just a psychological marker. Plus there's only 4 hours of FX trading left for the week.

But we're just 2 pips away at 1.2502 and a break could spark some stops. In the bigger picture there isn't much to halt a fall to 1.2300 if the figure gives way.


For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose