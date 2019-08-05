Cable pares losses after better UK data but sellers remain in control

Cable moves off the lows as UK services PMI beats expectations

However, it does little to change the technical picture significantly as price continues to hold below the 100-hour MA (red line) @ 1.2147.





That means sellers are still in near-term control and despite the bit-part relief from the data, it's hardly suggestive of a turnaround in the UK economy to start Q3.





As long as Brexit uncertainty continues to reign, the pound should remain pressured in the bigger picture and EUR/GBP is a good depiction of that as price is up by 50 pips and is closing in on the 0.9200 handle today.



