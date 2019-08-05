Cable pares losses after better UK data but sellers remain in control

Technical Analysis

Author: Justin Low | gbpusd

Cable moves off the lows as UK services PMI beats expectations

GBP/USD H1 05-08
ForexLive
However, it does little to change the technical picture significantly as price continues to hold below the 100-hour MA (red line) @ 1.2147.

That means sellers are still in near-term control and despite the bit-part relief from the data, it's hardly suggestive of a turnaround in the UK economy to start Q3.

As long as Brexit uncertainty continues to reign, the pound should remain pressured in the bigger picture and EUR/GBP is a good depiction of that as price is up by 50 pips and is closing in on the 0.9200 handle today.

