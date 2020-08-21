Coming Up!
CFTC commitment of traders: EUR longs remain near record levels
Weekly FX speculative positioning data from the CFTC
- EUR long 197K vs 200K long last week. Longs trimmed by 3K
- GBP long 7K vs 3k short last week. Positioned reversed to long.
- JPY long 21K vs 27K long last week. Longs trimmed by 6K
- CHF long 15K vs 17K long last week. Longs trimmed by 2K
- AUD short 3K vs 1K short last week. Shorts increased by 2K
- NZD 4K vs 0K short last week. Longs increased by 4K
- CAD short 34k vs 30K short last week. Shorts increased by 4K
Highlights:
- EUR longs where trimmed modestly from record levels last week
- GBP position turned long after being short by 36K at the beginning of June 2020
- AUD and NZD speculative positions remain near square
- CAD shorts remain the largest short position and increased by 4K this week
