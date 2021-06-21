CFTC Commitment of Traders: EUR longs see another bump higher

Weekly US futures positioning data for the week ending June 18, 2021

EUR long 118K vs 107K long last week. Longs increased by 11K



GBP long 32K vs 27K long last week. Longs increased by 5K



JPY short 47K vs 37K short last week. Shorts increased by 10K

CHF long 9K vs 1K long last week. Longs increased by 8K



AUD short 18K vs 9K short last week. Shorts increased by 9K



NZD long 3K vs 5K long last week. Longs trimmed by 2K



CAD long 44K vs 45K long last week. Longs trimmed by 1K









The data is from the close on Tuesday, June 15. The day was delayed one day due to the new Juneteenth holiday.

The EUR long position (dollar short position) increased by 11 K and is the largest position change of the major currencies. The JPY saw a change of 10K but for it, was JPY shorts/dollar longs> The JPY and AUD are the only currencies that are short vs the USD.