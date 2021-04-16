CFTC Commitments of Traders: Little changes in the futures net position data for the week
Technical Analysis
Weekly forex futures positioning data for the CFTC for the week ending April 13, 2021
Highlights:
EUR long 67K vs 68K long last week. Longs trimmed by 1K GBP long 26K vs 20K long last week. Longs increase by 6K JPY short 58K vs 58K short last week. Unchanged. CHF long 1K vs 3K long last week. Longs trimmed by 2K AUD long 4K vs 4K long last week. Unchanged. NZD long 3K vs 3K long last week. Unchanged CAD long 2K vs 3K long last week. Longs trimmed by 1K Last weeks report
- Apart from a change in longs of 6K for the GBP, the other currencies had small unchanged to 2K changes in positions.
- The EUR remains the largest net speculative position, with the JPY as the next largest.
- The JPY is the only short position.
- The CHF, AUD, NZD and CAD have modest net speculative positions of 1K to 4K.