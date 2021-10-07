Commodity currencies inch higher on the more positive risk mood

The aussie and kiwi lead gains to start the session









EUR/USD is also mildly higher now around 1.1570 from 1.1555 earlier while GBP/USD is also up slight to 1.3600 from 1.3585 as the dollar is seen a touch weaker for now.





NZD/USD is up 0.3% to 0.6932 from around 0.6915 earlier while USD/CAD is down 0.2% to 1.2565 from around 1.2585 at the tail-end of Asia Pacific trading.





As mentioned earlier, with the risk mood keeping more positive, it is likely to lend a helping hand to risk-on plays in FX so long as sentiment holds up during the session.







But with the US non-farm payrolls release in focus tomorrow, don't expect any major convictions to take hold in the day ahead.

However, the moves are still relatively light in the grand scheme of things, though AUD/USD is closing in on resistance around 0.7300 - which also serves as a key daily resistance point over the past few weeks.