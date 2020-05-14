Crude oil futures extended their gains

July contract up $1.71 or 6.66% at $27.39

the WTI crude oil futures for July delivery are currently trading up $1.71 or 6.66% at $27.39 the high price just reached $27.48. The June contract is also higher by $1.55 or 6.03% at $26.83.











Looking at the daily chart of the July contract, the price is testing the 50% retracement of the move down from the gap move lower on March 9. That level comes in at $27.45. The high price is just above that level $27.48.











