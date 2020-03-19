Crude oil futures settle at $25.22

Up $4.85 or 23.81%





The high price today reached $25.45. The low price extended to $21.36.







ForexLive The Trump administration hinted of getting involved with the Saudi/Russian price war. That helped the upside momentum. Also hopes that the coronavirus trend will slow down sooner rather than later. Rises in equity prices have helped risk on flows including into oil.

The price of crude oil is settling the day at $25.22 per barrel. That is a whopping 400 $0.85 gain for the day or 23.81%. At the low prices percentage gains are huge.