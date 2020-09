Up $0.38 or 0.95%

The price of November crude oil futures are settling at $40.31. That is up $0.38 or 0.95% on the day.





The high price extended to $40.37. The low price fell to $39.12







The low price today at $39.12 did dipped below its 100 day moving average at $39.29 but quickly rebounded above that level. The price has not close below its since September 14.