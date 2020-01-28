Crude oil futures settle at $53.48
Technical Analysis
Up $0.34 or 0.64%The price of crude oil futures had a modest correction in the price today. The price is settling at $53.48. That is up $0.34 or 0.64%.
The high for the day reached $53.92. The low extended to $52.68.
The rise today put an end to the 4 day fall which saw the price moved from a high of $58.82 to a low of $52.13 (yesterday) or a fall of 11.37%.
The rise today was helped by some risk on flows. Having said that, the price did not exactly race higher. The game is only 0.64%.
Brent crude oil futures settles at $59.51 per barrel, up $0.19 or 0.32%