Crude oil up testing the high prices for the week





Earlier in the day, the price tested the lows for the week near the $67.56 level. The low price today reached $67.68. The high price reached $69.96. That took out the earlier week high price at $69.89. So for the day, the range was basically the range for the week.





Technically, between the high and low sent the 100, 200 hour moving averages. They are currently at $68.88 and $68.94. With the price currently trading at $69.64, the price is above those moving averages which tilted the bias a little more in the favor of the buyers.







Needless to say getting above the highs for the week and then the $70 level should open the door for further upside momentum. The high prices from last week reached up near $70.53 to $70.61. Those levels would be the next targets on a break higher.







Generally speaking however, the week saw up-and-down price action with a floor and ceiling both developed.









