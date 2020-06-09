Dollar continues fall as stocks rebounded and yields move lower

The dollar is falling as stocks rebounded yields move lower.

The EURUSD (+61 pips)

USDCHF (-84 pips) are trading at new extremes (dollar lower).

The GBPUSD is back to unchanged on the day after trading down is much as -105 pips.

The USDJPY is also trading near session lows at -70 pips currently

Although not at extremes, the AUDUSD, NZDUSD and USDCAD are moving in the dollar down direction as well.