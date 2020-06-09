Dollar continues fall as stocks rebounded and yields move lower

Technical Analysis

EURUSD and USDCHF moved to new session lows.

The dollar is falling as stocks rebounded yields move lower.  

  • The EURUSD (+61 pips) 
  • USDCHF (-84 pips) are trading at new extremes (dollar lower).  
  • The GBPUSD is back to unchanged on the day after trading down is much as -105 pips.
  • The USDJPY is also trading near session lows at -70 pips currently
Although not at extremes, the AUDUSD, NZDUSD and USDCAD are moving in the dollar down direction as well.  

  • The AUDUSD is trading back above its 100 hour moving average at 0.69568 (trades at 0.69683)
  • The NZDUSD it is moving away from its 100 hour moving average at 0.64864 after testing it earlier in the day. The price is currently trading at 0.6523.
  • The USDCAD has fallen back below its 200 day moving average at 1.34638 and 100 hour moving average at 1.34533 (trades at 1.34211)

