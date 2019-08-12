Dollar gains further ground as risk aversion creeps in

US futures pare gains to turn negative as bonds gain further









Of note, EUR/USD is now challenging the 200-hour MA (blue line) and if sellers can find a break below that, then they will seize near-term control of the pair.







ForexLive

S&P 500 futures are now down by 0.1% while US 10-year yields have extended earlier weakness and is now lower by 4 bps to 1.703%.

The shift in the risk mood is helping the dollar push higher against the euro and commodity currencies on the day. EUR/USD just fell to a low of 1.1162 with AUD/USD and NZD/USD both falling to lows of 0.6765 and 0.6450 respectively.