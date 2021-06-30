Dollar holds steadier in European morning trade

Not a whole lot of action though

The dollar continues to hold its ground on the week as it inches a little higher across the board, though this is perhaps just some stretching for the ranges of the day.





It has been a relatively quiet start to proceedings, with EUR/USD resting in a 25 pips range and USD/JPY settling in a 15 pips range still even as European traders enter the fray.





GBP/USD is down a little to 1.3816 as sellers keep in near-term control with key support still seen closer to 1.3800 at this point in time:







