Dollar holds steadier in European morning trade

Author: Justin Low | usd

Not a whole lot of action though

The dollar continues to hold its ground on the week as it inches a little higher across the board, though this is perhaps just some stretching for the ranges of the day.

It has been a relatively quiet start to proceedings, with EUR/USD resting in a 25 pips range and USD/JPY settling in a 15 pips range still even as European traders enter the fray.

GBP/USD is down a little to 1.3816 as sellers keep in near-term control with key support still seen closer to 1.3800 at this point in time:

It is looking a bit like a taste of the summer lull again but be wary of key risk events to follow with the month/quarter-end fix one to watch later in the day.

