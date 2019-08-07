Dollar more mixed as London traders look to exit

Shifts lower in the NY morning session.

At the start of the NY session, the snapshot of the major currencies had the JPY, CHF and USD stronger. The NZD was the run away weakest currency.







IN other markets: IN other markets:

Gold is up $32 or 2.17% at $1506.40 Below is a snapshot of the US and European equity % moves and ranges (in % terms). US equities are trading near the middle of the ranges now.





ForexLive

As London/European traders look to exit for the day, the JPY, CHF and EUR has gotten stronger. The USD is more mixed (got weaker). It is only stronger vs the CAD which is getting hit on the back of sharply lower crude oil (now down -5.50%). The CAD moved from being mixed to much weaker in the NY morning session.