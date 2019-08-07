Dollar more mixed as London traders look to exit

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | dollar

Shifts lower in the NY morning session.

At the start of the NY session, the snapshot of the major currencies had the JPY, CHF and USD stronger. The NZD was the run away weakest currency.
 
Shifts lower in the NY morning session.
As London/European traders look to exit for the day, the JPY, CHF and EUR has gotten stronger. The USD is more mixed (got weaker).  It is only stronger vs the CAD which is getting hit on the back of sharply lower crude oil (now down -5.50%).  The CAD moved from being mixed to much weaker in the NY morning session.  

The USD is more mixed (vs higher) as dollar selling on stock selling and lower yields.
IN other markets:
  • Gold is up $32 or 2.17% at $1506.40
Below is a snapshot of the US and European equity % moves and ranges (in % terms).   US equities are trading near the middle of the ranges now. 

US stocks are trading in the middle of the ranges.

ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose