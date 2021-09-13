Dollar moving lower/NASDAQ slips lower





EURUSD: The EURUSD has moved above the swing lows from last week at 1.1800 and 1.18044. The price just traded up to 1.18066. On Friday the EURUSD closed at 1.1810. A move into positive territory would increase the bullish bias.





USDJPY: The USDJPY has moved back below the 100 hour moving average at 110.04 and 200 hour moving average at 109.978. The pair is currently trading at 109.903 with the 100 day moving average at 109.806 as the next key target on the downside





GBPUSD: The GBPUSD fell below its 100/200 hour moving averages (blue and green lines in the chart below) earlier in the session but has since moved back above those levels and also the 100 day moving average at 1.38224.







USDCHF: The USDCHF has moved back into the old swing high range between 0.9199 and 0.92057. Will below that level and the rising 100 hour moving average at 0.91898 would be targeted.





