Dow industrial average up over 1000 points now

Dow industrial average up nearly 5%





The S&P index is also moving higher with a 88.67 point gain or 3.62% to 2537.26. The index moved closer to the 38.2% retracement of the March 2020 trading range. That level comes in at 2550.28. The 100 hour moving average is above that at 2572.29 (and moving lower). The price has not been above its 100 hour moving average since February 21.







Meanwhile, the NASDAQ index has already moved back above its 100 hour moving average at 7545.458. The high price just extended to 7581.069. Stay above the 100 hour moving average would be positive for that index





the Dow industrial average is up over a thousand points once again and in the process is trading near up 5% on the day. That index is being propelled higher by Boeing which is currently up $48.66 or 31.88% on the day at $168.18. Also helping the Dow stocks is Nike which is up 13.1%, UnitedHealth which is up 12.12% United Technologies which is up 10.81%