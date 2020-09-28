Dow ticks up over 2% on the day

Dow leads the way in trading today

The Dow industrial average tick up to it intraday high of 27722.60. That that the price up over 2% for the day. We are currently trading just off those highs at 27705 up 530 points or 1.95% on the day.









Looking at the daily chart, the industrial average has moved above its 50 day moving average today at 27548.63. Last week the index tested its 100 day moving average (blue line) currently at 26557.95. Staying above kept the buyers still in play in the bias tilted toward the bullish side.





The biggest gainers in the Dow include:

