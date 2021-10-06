Equities open lower in the US
Technical Analysis
US yields are mixedThe NASDAQ leads the wayThe major US indices are opening lower in the US and retracing some of the gains seen in a yesterday's trade. The NASDAQ is the hardest hit but is seeing some early trading rebound in the first few minutes.
A snapshot of the market currently shows:
- Dow industrial average -166.53 points or -0.49% at 34148.18. The index rose 311.75 point yesterday
- S&P index -27.11 points or -0.62% at 4318.60. The index rose to 45.24 point yesterday
- NASDAQ index -114.11 points or -0.79% at 14319.72. The index rose 178.35 point yesterday
in the forex, the JPY and USD remain the strongest of the majors. The NZD remains the weakest. The currencies are off their extreme levels however.
In other markets as equity trading gets underway:
- Spot gold is down $0.62 or -0.04% at $1758.76
- Spot silver is down $0.11 or -0.52% at $22.49
- WTI crude oil futures are trading at $78, down $0.92 on the day
- Bitcoin is trading up it $54,430. That's up $2800 on the day
In the US debt market, the yields are now mixed with the 10 year down one basis point, the five year is up one basis point.