Equities open lower in the US

A snapshot of the market currently shows:

Dow industrial average -166.53 points or -0.49% at 34148.18. The index rose 311.75 point yesterday



S&P index -27.11 points or -0.62% at 4318.60. The index rose to 45.24 point yesterday



NASDAQ index -114.11 points or -0.79% at 14319.72. The index rose 178.35 point yesterday



in the forex, the JPY and USD remain the strongest of the majors. The NZD remains the weakest. The currencies are off their extreme levels however.











In other markets as equity trading gets underway:



Spot gold is down $0.62 or -0.04% at $1758.76



Spot silver is down $0.11 or -0.52% at $22.49



WTI crude oil futures are trading at $78, down $0.92 on the day



Bitcoin is trading up it $54,430. That's up $2800 on the day



In the US debt market, the yields are now mixed with the 10 year down one basis point, the five year is up one basis point.









