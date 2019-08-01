EUR/JPY breaks the July low and 120.00

Technical Analysis

Author: Adam Button | eurjpy

EUR/JPY is at the lowest since the January flash crash

Yen strength is the story at the moment. USD/JPY has given back the Fed gains while EUR/JPY broke last week's low and 120.00.

This might be the start of some sleepless nights in Tokyo. Yen strength is a thorn in the side of the Japanese economy and a constant battle. The focus is usually on USD/JPY and they get restless there close to 100.00 but European-Japanese trade and even UK-Japanese trade are important and if some real risk aversion hits, they could be scrambling to fight it with little in terms of monetary policy ammunition.

I don't think we're there yet but the technicals are giving way and a further 10-figure drop would make for some drama.
EUR/JPY is at the lowest since the January flash crash

ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose