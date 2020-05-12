European indices close with mixed results

The European indices are closing with mixed results. A look at the closing levels are shows:

German DAX, -0.05%



France's CAC, -0.21%



UK's FTSE 100, +1.07%



Spain's Ibex, +1.55%



Italy's FTSE MIB, +0.98%



Portugal's PSI 20, -1.2%



In the European debt market, the benchmark 10 year yields are ending the session with mixed results. German and Italian yields are up marginally, while Spain yields are down -2.4 basis points. The others are in between those extremes.

