European indices end mixed

FTSE 100 pressured today

The European indices are ending the day mixed.





The provisional closes are showing:

German Dax, +0.1%

France's CAC, +0.2%

UK FTSE 100, -0.4%

Spain's Ibex, -0.05%

Italy's FTSE MIB, -0.2% In the European debt market, the benchmark 10 year yields are ending higher but off the highest levels of the day.









In other markets as London/European traders look to exit:



Spot gold is continuing its move to the downside and trades down $-36 or -2.0% at $1775.19.



Spot silver is down $1.01 or -3.78% at $25.96



WTI crude oil futures are now down $1.59 or $2.20 at $70.51.

Bitcoin is trading up $518 or 1.35% at $39,053

In the forex market, the JPY is the strongest of the majors and the CHF is the weakest. As I type, the EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF USDCAD, AUDUSD and NZDUSD are all making new extremes vs the USD (higher USD).











US rates are lower with the 10 year yield back down below 1.5% after trading as high as 1.590%. The 30 year yield is down -12.2 basis points



