European indices end the day with gains across the board

German DAX, +0.56%



France's CAC, +0.2%



UK's FTSE 100, +0.55%



Spain's Ibex, +1.3%



Italy's FTSE MIB, +0.9%



In other markets as European/London traders look to exit:







Spot gold is up eight dollars or 0.45% at $1795.10.



Spot silver is up seven cents or 0.34% at $23.81



WTI crude oil futures are up $0.72 or 1.03% $70.44



Bitcoin is down $1700 at $44,331. The price was pushed up that reports at Walmart would accept late coin, but that news report was fraudulent, and the prices started to rotate back to the downside

In the US debt market, the yields are lower with the 30 year yield down -2.8 basis points leading the way. The yield curve is flat or by a couple basis points between the 2– 10 year.











There is a rotation out of the NASDAQ stocks and into the Dow 30 today. The S&P is trading near unchanged. A snapshot of the US stock markets shows:



Dow industrial average up 245 points or 0.71% at 34854.30



S&P index up 1.5 points or 0.03% at 4459



NASDAQ index down 49.65 points or -0.33% at 15065.44.

In the forex, the CAD remains the strongest of the majors with the largest gain verse the CHF. The CHF is the Runaway weakest of the majors. The US dollar is mixed with gains versus the CHF, declines versus the CAD and NZD and near unchanged levels verse the EUR, GBP, JPY and NZD.









