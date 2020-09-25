European shares close a ugly week week on a down note

Large declines in the major indices this week

European shares are closing lower and capping off what has been a ugly week for the equity markets.





The provisional closes are showing:



German DAX, -1.3%



France's CAC, -1.0%



UK's FTSE 100, up 0.2%



Spain's Ibex, -0.4%



Italy's FTSE MIB, -1.1%

For the week, the major indices are showing provisional closes of:



German DAX, -5.15%



France's CAC, -5.24%



UK's FTSE 100, -2.8%



Spain's Ibex, -4.4%



Italy's FTSE MIB, -4.2%

Year-to-date, the German DAXs declines this week push the index back away from the unchange level for the year. The other indices are not even close to unchange levels.

