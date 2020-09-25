European shares close a ugly week week on a down note

Subscription Confirmed!
Thank you for subscribing
Trade with Top Brokers
Must Read
Market Data by TradingView
Technical Analysis
Forex Orders
-
FX option expiries for Friday September 25 at the 10am NY cut
-
FX option expiries for Thursday September 24 at the 10am NY cut
-
FX option expiries for Tuesday September 22 at the 10am NY cut
-
FX option expiries for Monday September 21 at the 10am NY cut
-
FX option expiries for Friday September 18 at the 10am NY cut
Central Banks
-
Fed's George: Economic recovery far from complete
-
ECB's de Cos: The issuance of a digital euro is not foreseen in the immediate future
-
ECB's Villeroy: ECB might let inflation rise above 2% for some time
-
ECB's Villeroy: Inflation is not yet where we want it
-
ANZ do not expect the RBA to cut in October