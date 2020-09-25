European shares close a ugly week week on a down note

Author: Greg Michalowski

Large declines in the major indices this week

European shares are closing lower and capping off what has been a ugly week for the equity markets. 

The provisional closes are showing:
  • German DAX, -1.3%
  • France's CAC, -1.0%
  • UK's FTSE 100, up 0.2%
  • Spain's Ibex, -0.4%
  • Italy's FTSE MIB, -1.1%
For the week, the major indices are showing provisional closes of:
  • German DAX, -5.15%
  • France's CAC, -5.24%
  • UK's FTSE 100, -2.8%
  • Spain's Ibex, -4.4%
  • Italy's FTSE MIB, -4.2%
Year-to-date, the German DAXs declines this week push the index back away from the unchange level for the year. The other indices are not even close to unchange levels.
  • German DAX, -5.9%
  • France's CAC, -21%
  • UK's FTSE 100, -22.5%
  • Spain's Ibex, -30.7%
  • Italy's FTSE MIB, -20.5%

