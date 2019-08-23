European shares close lower and near session lows

Shares fall as trade fears intensify

The European shares are closing lower on the day, and near session lows.

The provisional closes are showing:
  • German DAX, -0.9%
  • France's CAC, -1.0%
  • UK's FTSE, -0.3%
  • Spains Ibex, -0.6%
  • Italy's FTSE MIB, -1.65%
  • Portugal's PSI 20, -1.33%
For the week, the major indices are still mostly higher:
  • German DAX, +0.4%
  • France's CAC, +0.68%
  • UK's FTSE, -0.1%
  • Spains Ibex, unchanged
  • Italy's FTSE MIB, +1.0%
In other markets as London/European traders look to exit
  • spot gold is up $28.50 or 1.91% at $1526.80
  • WTI crude oil futures are down $1.70 or -3.07% at $53.65
In the US stock market prices are sharply lower:
  • S&P index -50 points or -1.71% at 2873
  • NASDAQ index down -160 points or -2.0% at 7832
  • Dow industrial average -428 points or -1.63% at 25826
In the US debt market yields are sharply lower: 

US yields are lower
European benchmark 10 year yields are also mostly lower (but not as low as US yields).

European yields are mostly lower
