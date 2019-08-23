European shares close lower and near session lows

LON +1
SDNY+10
NY -4
TYO +9
GMT
Forex Orders
Heads up for large FX option expiries on Friday 23 August 2019
FX option expiries for Thursday August 22 at the 10am NY cut
FX option expiries for Wednesday August 21 at the 10am NY cut
FX option expiries for Tuesday August 20 at the 10am NY cut
FX option expiries for Monday August 19 at the 10am NY cut
Central Banks
Trump ponders whether Fed Chairman Powell is 'enemy', hints at pending announcement
Fed's Powell: 'We will act as appropriate to sustain the expansion'
We're into the final countdown to Powell
Fed's Harker: Right now we are where we want to be
Fed's Mester: We might need to recalibrate policy if uncertainty continues