European shares close lower and near session lows

Shares fall as trade fears intensify

The European shares are closing lower on the day, and near session lows.





The provisional closes are showing:

German DAX, -0.9%



France's CAC, -1.0%



UK's FTSE, -0.3%



Spains Ibex, -0.6%



Italy's FTSE MIB, -1.65%



Portugal's PSI 20, -1.33%

For the week, the major indices are still mostly higher:

German DAX, +0.4%



France's CAC, +0.68%



UK's FTSE, -0.1%



Spains Ibex, unchanged



Italy's FTSE MIB, +1.0%

In other markets as London/European traders look to exit



spot gold is up $28.50 or 1.91% at $1526.80



WTI crude oil futures are down $1.70 or -3.07% at $53.65



In the US stock market prices are sharply lower:



S&P index -50 points or -1.71% at 2873



NASDAQ index down -160 points or -2.0% at 7832



Dow industrial average -428 points or -1.63% at 25826

In the US debt market yields are sharply lower:











European benchmark 10 year yields are also mostly lower (but not as low as US yields).









