European shares close lower on China virus concerns

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | german-dax

The coronavirus concerns have sapped upside momentum from European shares. The falls come despite economic data out of Europe that was not bad.   UK employment data was strong and German/EU ZEW sentiment data was also better-than-expected. 

The provisional closes are showing:
  • German DAX, unchanged
  • France's CAC, -0.54%
  • UK's FTSE 100, -0.57%
  • Spain's Ibex, -0.57%
  • Italy's FTSE MIB, -0.6%
In the European debt market, the benchmark 10 year yields are ending mostly lower with Italian yields up marginally.  France's 10 year yield move back toward the 0.0% level. The low reached 0.001%.

In other markets, 
  • gold slid earlier to a low price of $1546.41, but has rebounded and currently trades at $1557.19. That's down about $3.50 or -0.23%
  • WTI crude oil futures are down $0.25 or 0.43% of $58.29
In the US stock market the NASDAQ index turned positive after opening lower and traded to it a new all-time high.

The current prices are showing:
  • S&P index -3.04 points or -0.09% 3326.60
  • NASDAQ index +5.068 points or 0.06% at 9394.20
  • Dow industrial average -41.7 points or -0.14% at 29306.64
In the US debt market yields are lower led by declines in the 10 year yield up -4.6 basis points. The yield curve is also flattened with the 2 – 10 spread falling to 23.74 basis points from 26.23 basis points on Friday..
US yields are lower
Finally in the forex, the GBP remains the strongest of the majors but off session highs. The AUD remains the weakest.

The strongest and weakest currencies
