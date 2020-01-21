European shares close lower on China virus concerns



The provisional closes are showing:

German DAX, unchanged



France's CAC, -0.54%



UK's FTSE 100, -0.57%



Spain's Ibex, -0.57%



Italy's FTSE MIB, -0.6%



In the European debt market, the benchmark 10 year yields are ending mostly lower with Italian yields up marginally. France's 10 year yield move back toward the 0.0% level. The low reached 0.001%.











In other markets,

gold slid earlier to a low price of $1546.41, but has rebounded and currently trades at $1557.19. That's down about $3.50 or -0.23%

WTI crude oil futures are down $0.25 or 0.43% of $58.29

In the US stock market the NASDAQ index turned positive after opening lower and traded to it a new all-time high.







The current prices are showing:



S&P index -3.04 points or -0.09% 3326.60



NASDAQ index +5.068 points or 0.06% at 9394.20



Dow industrial average -41.7 points or -0.14% at 29306.64 In the US debt market yields are lower led by declines in the 10 year yield up -4.6 basis points. The yield curve is also flattened with the 2 – 10 spread falling to 23.74 basis points from 26.23 basis points on Friday..





Finally in the forex, the GBP remains the strongest of the majors but off session highs. The AUD remains the weakest.









