European shares end the session lower.

German DAX -0.9%. 

The major European indices arre ending the session lower on the day. The provisional closes are showing:
  • German DAX, -0.9%
  • France's CAC, -0.8%
  • UK's FTSE 100, -0.5%
  • Spain's Ibex, -0.95%
  • Italy's FTSE MIB, -1.0%
For the month:
  • German DAX, +0.7%
  • France's CAC, +0.95%
  • UK's FTSE 100, +0.2%
  • Spain's Ibex, -3.58%
  • Italy's FTSE MIB-0.3%

