European shares end the session sharply lower

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | german-dax

German DAX -1.1%. UK's FTSE down -1.6%

The major European indices are ending the session with declines as high as -1.6%.    The provisional closes are showing:
  • German DAX, -1.1%
  • France's CAC, -1.3%
  • UK's FTSE 100, -1.6%
  • Spain's Ibex, -1.35%
  • Italy's FTSE MIB, -1.5%
