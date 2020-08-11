Subscription Confirmed!
Technical Analysis
USDJPY breaks above early August highs and approaches other key target
USDCHF completes the down and up lap
European shares end the session with solid gains
EURUSD rotates back to underside of broken trend line as ups and downs continue.
Gold tumbles. Looks to test 50% midpoint of the last run higher.
Forex Orders
Central Banks
Fed's Barkin: Low interest rates may be encouraging demand for stocks
Monetary Authority of Singapore says monetary policy stance appropriate
PBOC sets USD/ CNY reference rate for today at 6.9711 (vs. yesterday at 6.9649)
RBNZ policy meeting this week - preview (and where to for the NZD)
Fed's Evans: Those affected by by crisis will need help from new policies