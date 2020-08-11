European shares end the session with solid gains

Major indices up sharply

German DAX, +2.1%



France's CAC, +2.4%



UK's FTSE 100,



Spain's Ibex +2.8%

Italy's FTSE MIB, +2.8% For the year, the European shares are still down sharply: German Dax -2.2%

France's CAC, -15.9%

UKs FTSE -18.4%

Spain's Ibex, -24%

Italy's FTSE MIB, -14.05%

The flow funds into the European markets continue today with sharp moves to the upside in the major indices. A look at the provisional closes are showing: