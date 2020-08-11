European shares end the session with solid gains

Author: Greg Michalowski | german-dax

Major indices up sharply

The flow funds into the European markets continue today with sharp moves to the upside in the major indices. A look at the provisional closes are showing:
  • German DAX, +2.1%
  • France's CAC, +2.4%
  • UK's FTSE 100,
  • Spain's Ibex +2.8%
  • Italy's FTSE MIB, +2.8%
For the year, the European shares are still down sharply:
  • German Dax -2.2%
  • France's CAC, -15.9%
  • UKs FTSE -18.4%
  • Spain's Ibex, -24%
  • Italy's FTSE MIB, -14.05%
