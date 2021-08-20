European shares erase earlier declines. Close higher on the day/down for the week.

The major European indices have erased earlier declines and are closing higher today. The provisional closes are showing:

Spot gold is up $4.30 or 0.24% at $1783.76.



Spot silver is down eight cents or -0.32% $23.11



WTI crude oil futures are down $0.64 or -1% at $62.98



The price of bitcoin is up near $1700 at $48,455



In the US stock market, the major indices have also reversed earlier declines.



Dow industrial average is trading up 194 points or 0.56% at 35088.46. It traded as low as -27.05 points



S&P index is up 12.4 points or 0.28% at 4431.04



NASDAQ index is up 113 points or 0.78% 14654.33

In the US debt market, the yields are mostly higher with the 30 year still modestly lower.











In the European debt market, the benchmark 10 year yields are unchanged to modestly higher:







IN the forex market, the EUR has taken over the strongest of the majors, while the AUD and NZD are now the weakest.











