European shares give up gains and move lower

Major indices end the session down

The European major stock indices have given up their gains and moved lower.





The provisional closes are showing:

German DAX, -0.6%



France's CAC, -0.6%



UK's FTSE, -0.9%



Spains Ibex, -1.7%



Italy's FTSE MIB, -1.11%



Portugal's PSI 20, -0.63%

In the European debt market, the benchmark 10 year yields are also ending the session down on the day.









