European shares have a "Rebound Monday"

German DAX, +2.4%



France's CAC, +2.3%



UK's FTSE 100, +1.7%



Spain's Ibex, +1.96%



Italy's FTSE MIB, +2.1%



In the European debt market, the benchmark 10 year yields are ending mostly higher with Spain up 2.3 basis points leading the way. Italian yields are near unchanged at -0.1 basis point.







In the forex market, the USD has moved higher and trades more mixed. At the start of the session the US dollar was the weakest of the major currencies. The greenback is now higher vs. the GBP, JPY, CAD and NZD. It is now only lower vs the AUD, CHF and EUR (it was lower vs all the currencies at the open ).





The strongest of the majors remains the AUD. The weakest is now the CAD. The USDCAD is currently breaking above its 200 hour moving average at 1.32056. On Friday, the price also moved above that level only to fail. The price currently trades at 1.3216 with the next upside target being the 38.2% retracement of the move down from the August 7 high at 1.32337. Last week's high reached 1.32438.











A snapshot of the US stock market as London/European traders look to exit shows: