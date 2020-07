Major indices off the session lows





German DAX up 0.06%. The low was at -0.72%



France's CAC, -0.11%. The low was at -0.93%



UK's FTSE 100, +0.49%. The low was at -0.35%



Spain's Ibex, +1.0%.. The low was at unchanged



Italy's FTSE MIB, -0.5%. The low was at -1.6%

The major European stock indices are ending the session with mixed results. However most of the indices are well off there intraday lows. The provisional closes are showing