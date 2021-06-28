EURUSD and GBPUSD both test converged hourly MAs

Both pairs have similar technical patterns

Both the EURUSD and the GBPUSD have been sideways over the last few did trading days and in the process the 100 and 200 hour moving averages have converged. This is indicative of a non-trending market. Ultimately, there will be a break and a run, but for now, the price action is still consolidative and more sideways.





Looking at the EURUSD the price moved off of a failed break below a recent low area between 1.1916 and 1.19255. The price is testing its 100 and 200 hour moving averages at 1.1934 area. A move above would tilt the technical bias more to the upside (but needs to stay above).

















Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub. Like the EURUSD get back above the moving averages in the bias tilts more to the upside from a technical perspective.

For the GBPUSD, the pair has been consolidating over the last three or so trading days with the price finding sellers near its 200 hour moving average. The price moved above the 200 hour moving average last Wednesday and Thursday and failed. The price high today also moved above the 200 hour moving average but once again hit quickly reversed. The New York session low did stall near a swing area (see green numbered circles) and bounced.