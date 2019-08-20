EURUSD back testing session highs. Key levels loom above.

I have been harping on the area between 1.1100 and 1.11115 recently. For those that have missed the reasons.

The lows in April, May and again at one point in July bottomed at 1.1100 to 1.1109

The broken 61.8% retracement of the August range is at 1.11115.

The price over the last 3 to 4 days have traded marginally above the area. Nevertheless, if the area can be broken - and remained broken - the sellers might feel inclined to lighten up more (PS the 100 hour MA is at 1.11055 now too).