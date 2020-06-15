EURUSD breaks above 200/100 hour MAs

Helped by continued dollar selling

The USD session lows vs. a number of currencies including the EUR.









For the EURUSD, the price has been able to extend above the 200 hour moving average (green line) at 1.1301 and the 100 hour moving average (blue line) at 1.13174 on its way to a high price for the day at 1.1332. The price has since moved back below the 100 hour moving average but remains above the 200 hour moving average. Stay above that moving average and the buyers remain in control..





There is some bullish caution however as on Friday the price also spiked above the 100 hour moving average only to fail, and then later in the day,. Fall back below its 200 hour moving average on its way to the low price around 1.1212 level. The market buyers will not want to have history repeat itself two days in a row. That MA is risk for longs now.