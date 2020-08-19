EURUSD cracks outside the narrow range

30 pip range up to 52 pips as sellers push lower.













Should the 38.2% retracement be broken at 1.18947, the traders will be targeting the swing area and lower trendline near the 1.1883 area. Break below that and the 50% and rising 100 hour moving average near 1.1872 would the the next targets. The price has not traded below its 100 hour moving average since August 13.