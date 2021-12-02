EURUSD cracks to a new session low and moves below the 100 hour MA

100 hour MA broken at 1.13112

The EURUSD has cracked to a new session low and in the process has moved back below its 100 hour moving average at 1.13112. Earlier today, that moving average was tested and found support buyers. A move back below tilt the bias more to the downside.









The low from yesterday came in at 1.13018. A swing area between 1.1287 and 1.12942 are other downside targets along with the 200 hour moving average 1.12715.





Now that the 100 hour moving average has been broken, traders will look for more momentum in the downward direction.







The high to low trading ranges still only 43 pips for the pair. That is low compared to the 71 day average of the last 22 trading days (about a month of trading)

