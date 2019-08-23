EURUSD extends to new session high

Ticks above the 50% retracement

The EURUSD has extended to a new session high and in the process ticked above the 50% retracement at 1.11499 (call it 1.1150).









The move to new highs comes after a few hours of consolidation. The low on the correction stallet at the broken 38.2% retracement level at 1.11266 before moving back higher.





On the topside now, the 1.11618 to 1.1167 is the next target (swing level - see green numbered circles). That was a low swing area from Aug 5 to August 14. Key level to get above now.