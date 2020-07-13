EURUSD extends to new session high

Trades above last week's high

The EURUSD has extended to a new session high and in the process has moved above the high from last week at 1.1370. The pair is testing a topside channel trendline at 1.13734. The high price just reached 1.13744.









The move to the upside in the New York session was able to extend above a swing area at 1.13449 to 1.13527. It would take a move back below that area to tilt the bias more to the downside.





Looking at the daily chart below, the June 2020 high reached 1.14211. A high going back to June 25, 2019 reach 1.14117. That area becomes the next upside target on the daily chart. Above that the 2020 high prices from March 10 at 1.14574 and the March 9 high up at 1.14918.











The range for the day is up to 74 pips (it was 39 pips at the start of the New York session). The average over the last 22 days has been 85 pips.



