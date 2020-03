EURUSD moves toward the 200 hour MA







A move above the 200 hour MA would have traders looking toward the 50% at 1.09352.

The EURUSD has extended to a new session high and in the process is on track to test the 200 hour MA at 1.0893. The last time the price traded above the 200 hour MA was back on March 12.