EUR/USD falls through post-FOMC low as the dollar firms further on the week

EUR/USD slips to its lowest level in nearly three months





The pair is down to 1.1840 and that is the lowest level since 6 April as the dollar continues its hot run this week, not letting up even in month/quarter-end trading yesterday.





The technicals are what may be the more important story in trading today with the fundamental side of things waiting on the sidelines ahead of the non-farm payrolls release.







The break below the 18 June low @ 1.1847 now spells danger of a further drop in EUR/USD towards 1.1800 next with sellers perhaps keenly eyeing the late March lows.





Adding to the dollar momentum is the close and break above 111.00 in USD/JPY yesterday and that is another key technical chart to watch in the day ahead.