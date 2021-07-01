EUR/USD falls through post-FOMC low as the dollar firms further on the week

Technical Analysis

Author: Justin Low | eurusd

EUR/USD slips to its lowest level in nearly three months

EUR/USD D1 01-07
The pair is down to 1.1840 and that is the lowest level since 6 April as the dollar continues its hot run this week, not letting up even in month/quarter-end trading yesterday.

The technicals are what may be the more important story in trading today with the fundamental side of things waiting on the sidelines ahead of the non-farm payrolls release.

The break below the 18 June low @ 1.1847 now spells danger of a further drop in EUR/USD towards 1.1800 next with sellers perhaps keenly eyeing the late March lows.

Adding to the dollar momentum is the close and break above 111.00 in USD/JPY yesterday and that is another key technical chart to watch in the day ahead.

