EURUSD keeps the tilt lower, but can't run lower

Ups and downs but lower trend line doing a good job of stalling the falls

The EURUSD has seen an up and down day, with a little tilt to the downside for the pair. Having said that the price has traded above and below the unchanged level in trading today. So you cannot really argue that the market is running. Also, looking at the hourly chart, the price action has seen buying along a downward sloping trend line. The last look did take another quick look below the level, but quickly rebounded. On Friday, there was a look below as well, only to fail and move higher.









That trend line comes in at 1.10107 currently. A move below it, and then the 1.1000 natural level, would lead to more downside probing.



Stay above and getting above 1.10317 NY high would be another glimmer of upside hope for the dip buyers.