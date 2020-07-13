EURUSD moves above the swing high area (now support)

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | eurusd

High from last week eyed now

The EURUSD held a good support area at 1.1300-02 level earlier in the day and bounced (see earlier post). 

That bounce has continued in the early North American session with the price now moving above a key swing area in the 1.13449 – 527 area.  The price has moved up to 1.13602 so far. There is a topside channel trend line at 1.1365 followed by the high from last week at 1.1370 as the next upside targets.  A move above the 1.1370 opens up the door for further upside potential with the 1.1400-026 as the next target. The high price from June reached 1.1421.

Support/risk will now be eyed at 1.13449 - the low of the swing area.  Stay above and the buyers remain in full control,

