EURUSD moves above the swing high area (now support)

High from last week eyed now

The EURUSD held a good support area at 1.1300-02 level earlier in the day and bounced ( see earlier post ).





That bounce has continued in the early North American session with the price now moving above a key swing area in the 1.13449 – 527 area. The price has moved up to 1.13602 so far. There is a topside channel trend line at 1.1365 followed by the high from last week at 1.1370 as the next upside targets. A move above the 1.1370 opens up the door for further upside potential with the 1.1400-026 as the next target. The high price from June reached 1.1421.









Support/risk will now be eyed at 1.13449 - the low of the swing area. Stay above and the buyers remain in full control,





