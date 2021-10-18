EURUSD moves to new highs. Test last week's high

As a review ( see earlier post ), the price declined in the Asian session but found key support against the 200 hour moving average at 1.15705. The low price reached 1.15711. In the early US session, the price moved up to a swing area between 1.1607 and 1.16127. The 100 week moving average is at 1.16142 this week.





The price has since moved above those resistance levels and are now risk for longs looking for more upside.





Above the high from last weekend traders will look toward the swing high from October 4 at 1.1640, and then the 38.2% retracement of the move down from the September high at 1.16705.



