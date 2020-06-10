EURUSD runs down to the 100 hour moving average and bounces

Holds support and now testing the highs

Post the FOMC decision, the US stocks have reversed higher with the S&P index, NASDAQ index and Dow industrial average all trading on the plus side. The NASDAQ is leading with the 0.98% gain. The S&P index is up 0.3% and the Dow industrial average is up 0.12%.









The EURUSD fell initially on the report, but found support buyers right against the 100 hour moving average at 1.13192. The low price on my chart reach 1.13195.





The prices bounce has taken the price now to a new session high at 1.1392. The swing high from June 2019 at 1.14117 is next upside target