EUR/USD still trying to make up its mind as price pivots around the 1.12 handle
Technical Analysis
Currently sits at the lows for the day at 1.1183
The run lower yesterday stalled at the near-term trendline support as well as near the 38.2 retracement level @ 1.1165. Price then ran back above the 1.1200 handle before falling again in the past few hours below the trendline support.
The back-and-forth action isn't really telling us much about where the pair is headed next as price continues to sit in a precarious position for the time being.
Of note, any further upside move requires a break above the 100-day moving average @ 1.1228. Meanwhile, any firm break to the downside requires a move back below the key hourly moving averages - seen closer to 1.1137-45.
Essentially, price is trading right in the middle of those key levels at the moment. However, the break below the near-term trendline support is encouraging for sellers. If they can build on that momentum and chase a move below yesterday's low, then a move to test the 100-hour MA (red line) and 200-hour MA (blue line) is on the cards.
I reckon the next key directional move will be to go with either a break of the risk levels outlined above. For now, it's hard to draw any conclusions from price action over the past twelve hours or so.