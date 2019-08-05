EURUSD ticks above 100 bar MA on 4-hour chart. Works back toward meat of 2019 range

First breach since July 19

The EURUSD rocketed back into the trading range of the year that persisted until the break below the 1.1100-1.1109 swing lows last week. That area defined lows from April, May and July before the break last week (see red shaded area in the chart below).















The sellers on the break, lost their momentum. The tariff news seems to be a benefit to the EU as China could look toward the EU instead of the US as a trading partner in retaliation for the tariffs. Of course the EU is not in the best of shape if the US should take a dive from the tariffs but the story has a long way to play out, with plenty of uncertainty.





For now, the price action with the move back above the 1.1100-09 area, is more bullish with the pair moving toward the next key targets. They may slow the rise as traders listen but are cautious for reversals near technical levels as well.

Looking at the 4-hour chart below, the price has moved above the 100 bar MA on the 4-hour chart at 1.11736. The high traded to a high of 1.11838. That is also into an area defined by June 18 low and the July 25 high at the 1.11807-871 area. Above that is the topside trend line at 1.11937. A move above those levels, thrusts the pair into the narrow 100 pip range from 1.1187 to 1.1285 that confined the pair from July 4 to July 23 (nearly 3 weeks). Within that range included the 50% retracement at 1.1219. The 100 day MA at 1.1230 and the 200 bar MA on the 4-hour at 1.12368.